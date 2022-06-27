Renovations to add 3,400 new spaces at Punchbowl cemetery

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES...
.The recent long period south swell is maintaining advisory level
surf along many southern coasts today. Although this swell is
falling today, another swell pulse from the south should keep
south shore surf elevated to near advisory heights into and
possibly through Tuesday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Large breaking waves 6 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Kahoolawe, Oahu,
Molokai, Lanai, Maui and Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
President Barack Obama's motorcade makes its way out of the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl in Honolulu, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2012. The President made a stop to visit the grave of his grandfather Stanley Dunham.(AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- New renovations are underway at the National Cemetery of the Pacific with hopes of expanding services for fallen veterans and their families.
Construction at the base of the cemetery will add new gravesite locators and restrooms for visitors. A new columbarium will replace the old overlook restroom facility and allow more veterans be laid to rest at Punchbowl.
Staff member say they are constantly looking for new ways to expand to preserve the history of the facility, while continuing to serve as many military families as possible.
“The next phase is going to be adding on to columbarium court 14. And once we get done with that then we'll explore new options. In actuality there is no space. We're actually creating space here…we're actually digging into the side of the crater, into volcanic rock,” said Gene Maestas, Public Affairs Specialist for the National Cemetery of the Pacific.
Construction is expected to take about a year. The new section will create nearly 3,400 hundred new spaces.