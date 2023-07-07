...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
"Removed by Force" documentary profiles lives of Japanese living in Hawaii during WWII
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The documentary film “Removed By Force: The Eviction of Hawai‘i’s Japanese Americans During WWII”, presented by the Honolulu Chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League (JACL) will screen at multiple locations across Hawaii this summer.
Through personal interviews and stories by affected individuals, lawyers, volunteers and government officials, the one-hour film memorializes the unique and relatively unknown experiences of the 1,500 Americans of Japanese ancestry from 23 geographic areas in Hawai‘i who were evicted, but not interned, during World War II.
“These stories have gone unheard for far too long,” said Ryan Kawamoto, the film’s director and producer. “It was an honor to be a part of a project like this that immortalizes a piece of history that had been ignored.”
“Removed By Force” premiered at the Hawai‘i Convention Center on June 29, and will be shown at the 2023 JACL National Convention in Los Angeles.
JACL Honolulu will host the following public screenings of “Removed by Force” throughout the summer:
- Saturday, July 8, 1:00 pm at the Nisei Veterans Memorial Center on Maui
- Thursday, August 17, 7:00 pm at the Hawai‘i Convention Center
- Saturday, August 19, 10:00 am at the Hawai‘i Convention Center
- Saturday, August 26 (tentative) at Kauai Community College
- Satruday, September 23 at the Hawai‘i Japanese Center in Hilo
“It is important for our community to remember the unlawful acts that occurred during the war so that it doesn’t happen again to any other group of people,” said Minda Yamaga, president of the Honolulu JACL.