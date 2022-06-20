Remembering Robert Kekaula one year after his passing, his lasting legacy, and the new RK Fellowship

For decades, his words welcomed everyone who tuned in. A booming baritone voice that was easily recognizable, and uniquely, Robert Kekaula. But his voice wasn't the only thing that stood out. When he walked into a room, he made heads turn.
"People think they're whispering but they're not, like 'Oh, is that Robert Kekaula? Is that the guy from TV? Is that the sports guy?’ Just say hi already, he's gonna shake your hand and he's gonna say ‘hi.' It was always like that," said Kekeaula's daughter, Tiera.
Yes, Robert was a TV titan. But at the same time, he was just a local grown guy.
"He was both of those things at the same time. He was this down to earth guy; he was also this larger-than-life figure. And those two sides had to exist at all times," said Tiera.
For Robert, it was important that what you see is what you get.
"You know, he's no different on air or on stage than he is in his shorts and his slippers at his desk. He is the exact same person 24-7. There is no 'put on' at all, whatsoever," Tiera said.
From early on, what you got was all local, all the time.
"At the time there wasn't anyone in local news with a Hawaiian last name," said Tiera, "And it gave him more motivation to succeed."
"That was part of the reason he felt so called to be his authentic self on television. He knew that's what would connect with the local people. He knew he would be trusted with the sports, with the news. If he was exactly who he was on screen as he was off screen, and if they could see themselves and their families in him and his family," she added.
For more than a quarter century, part of his extended family were the guys on the gridiron.
"Football season was his favorite time of year," shared Tiera. "Christmas couldn't compare, birthdays couldn't compare. Father's Day was a close second, but football season was his time. He was more than just their announcer. He was at practice almost every day and deeply, personally connected with the coaching staff. Probably a little more involved than an announcer should be."
Months after Robert passed in 2021, he was inducted into the University of Hawai'i's Circle of Honor.
"The Circle of Honor...he dedicated so much of his life to the University of Hawaii football," Tiera said through tears. "I just wish that he were here to receive that honor for himself, and to have the validation and the recognition of his life's work and his life's commitment to covering this team. It would have been the honor of his life."
Everything that Robert did, from sports reporting, to news anchoring, even music making. He did with dedication.
"When this recording opportunity -- when Uncle Tom Moffat came along and handed him the opportunity to like 'yeah why not, let's give it a go...' I think he was a lot harder on himself than he was on me. That's for sure." Tiera said.
His entire reputation was built on relationships that connected him to the community.
Even though he may be gone physically, that philosophy is breathing new life through KITV4’s Robert Kekaula fellowship.
"It was really important for me that the fellow spend some time in every part of the newsroom. They sit at the assignment desk. They sit with the camera operators; they learn how to do everything. Not because they generally have to do that every day, but because they need to have the pride in being able to say that they could," Tiera said.
Robert saw these as skills and tool that were necessary to equip the next wave of new talent.
"You have to know how to sniff out a story. You have to know how to develop relationships with sources... write, edit -- all the things it takes to get a story from the seed its first planted into what's aired on television," said Tiera. "It was important to him to develop and nurture native Hawaiian talent... but homegrown talent in general."
Even though Tiera never imagined the magnitude of her father's mentorship, she believes this will continue to help pave the way future storytellers.
"I think part of his legacy that I hope lives on is for all of us to tell your own story. Don't leave it up to someone else to speak your words, because they will take it out of your mouth and speak them for you. You have to know who you are, and tell that story and live that story every day," Tiera said.