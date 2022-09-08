 Skip to main content
Remembering Hawaii's historical ties to Great Britain following Queen Elizabeth II's death

  • Updated
  • 0
Britain Queen

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II looks on during a visit to officially open the new building at Thames Hospice, Maidenhead, England July 15, 2022. Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision as doctors are “concerned for Her Majesty’s health.” The announcement comes a day after the 96-year-old monarch canceled a meeting of her Privy Council and was told to rest. (Kirsty O'Connor/Pool Photo via AP, File)

 Kirsty O'Connor

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Queen Elizabeth had strong ties to Hawaii and visited the islands more than once during her reign. The relationship between Britain and Hawaii goes all the way back to the 18th century.

A historian at Iolani Palace told KITV4 that Queen Emma established a close relationship with England's Queen Victoria in the 1860's, after both of them lost a husband and a child.

