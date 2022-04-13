Remembering Gary Ruby: Family and friends say a final goodbye

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Loved ones of the late Gary Ruby say they learned of Juan Baron's indictment as they gathered at a memorial service Wednesday to lay Ruby to rest.
Moving forward, they want Ruby to be remembered for who he was, not how he died.
"A man who didn't worry about being a celebrity or having the most prestigious jobs, but who cared about the deeper things in life," explained Gary's brother, Lorne Ruby. "Love, literature, the arts. As a man who loved, and gave his love to his family."
Family and friends described Ruby as a gentle, kind, sophisticated, and humble man, who loved the literature and arts.
"Many people spoke about a Banyan tree here on the coast, where he would bring his books and his magazines and just sit and appreciate the moment and appreciate life," explained Ruby's friend David Ellison. "That's perhaps one of the lessons that he taught us all. It's not about fame or glory or wealth. It's about appreciating the moment and the beauty around us."
Ruby is remembered for his thoughtfulness, never failing to forget any special occasion.
"Whether we're talking birthdays, anniversary's, you name it. Gary remembered, and Gary celebrated it," said his brother.
Friends said he was also a cautious man, hesitant to travel certain places that he didn't think were safe.
"He felt so safe here," said Ellison. "There's just a tremendous sense of bitter irony in the way his life ended, and then given just how kind, and gentle he was. It just makes it doubly bitter for all of us to accept and to understand. It's a celebration, but we mourn what might have been. What might've been for him, and for all the time that we feel robbed of."
"I don't understand the kind of heart that could want to prosper from taking another persons life," said Ruby. "I don't understand that. I don't know that I ever will understand that. There's a part of me that is very vengeful, and wants to see the perpetrator punished. There's another part of me that says, in some ways it doesn't matter. No matter what his punishment, it will never bring my brother back to us."
As Ruby's loved ones struggle to come to terms with a life taken too soon, they hope their loss, can be a take away for others.
"My wife and I had been planning a trip to come and see Gary in his new home here," said Ruby. "It didn't happen. We were sure there would be time. Well there isn't time. Hug and hold on to the people you love, and tell them."
Lorne Ruby said his brother's funeral provided a sense of closure, amid the tragedy.
"I had wrestled within myself about whether to lay him to rest here or bring him home to Montreal to our parents. I shouldn't say home to Montreal. Home was Honolulu. His life was here, his heart was here, his love was here. This is where he belongs."