Rehabilitated monk seals get second chance at survival, released back into the wild

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters and Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Hawaiian monk seals DQ10 (Lelehua) (front), WQ08 (Ikaika) (middle), PP32 (Alena) (back) rest in a rehabilitation pool pen at Ke Kai Ola, The Marine Mammal Center’s hospital based in Kailua-Kona, Hawai‘i. (Hawaiian monk seal Ululani also pictured, left).
Hawaiian monk seals DQ10 (Lelehua) (front), WQ08 (Ikaika) (middle), PP32 (Alena) (back) rest in a rehabilitation pool pen at Ke Kai Ola, The Marine Mammal Center’s hospital based in Kailua-Kona, Hawai‘i. (Hawaiian monk seal Ululani also pictured, left).
MIDWAY ATOLL, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Thanks to a multi-agency effort, three endangered Hawaiian monk seals have been released back into the wild after being treated for malnourishment.
Alena, Lelehua, and Ikaika were released into the wild at Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument, thanks to a partnership between NOAA Fisheries, The Marine Mammal Center, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
The rehabilitated seals now have a new chance to thrive at Kuaihelani (Midway Atoll), which is a marine monument located on the far northern end of the Hawaiian archipelago.
The process from rehabilitation to release is no easy feat -- especially in these remote areas of the Pacific Ocean.
The seal patients, who were nursed back to health at the Marine Mammal's Center's Ke Kai Ola hospital, are considered ready for release after they gain enough weight from feeding on their own. They must also pass a release exam with a clean bill of health. That process can take anywhere from weeks to months depending on the seal patient's ailment, age, and body condition.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service assisted NOAA Fisheries with a runway and facilities on Kuaihelani, as well as helping staff the effort. The U.S. Coast Guard provided a plane and flight crew to transport the seals to the Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge.
NOAA Fisheries will continue to monitor the seals, using satellite tags and individual flipper tags.
“We’re working to understand all of the factors that influence rehabilitated monk seals’ survival,” said Dr. Michelle Barbieri, lead scientist with the NOAA Fisheries Hawaiian Monk Seal Research Program. “Observing their movement patterns over time helps inform how well the seals are acclimating post-release.”
“With threats like climate change, the solutions of the future may not look like those of today,” said Barbieri. “... but with commitment, community support, and a little creativity, we will help this species thrive.”
You can read more about the coordinated release here, and see all the photos of the seals' journey here.
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.