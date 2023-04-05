 Skip to main content
Rehabilitated monk seals get second chance at survival, released back into the wild

Rehabilitated monk seals get second chance at survival, released back into the wild

MIDWAY ATOLL, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Thanks to a multi-agency effort, three endangered Hawaiian monk seals have been released back into the wild after being treated for malnourishment. 

Alena, Lelehua, and Ikaika were released into the wild at Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument, thanks to a partnership between NOAA Fisheries, The Marine Mammal Center, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

monk seal rehabilitation

Rehabilitated juvenile monk seals PP32 (Alena), DQ10 (Lelehua), and WQ08 (Ikaika) acclimate to their new surroundings at Kuaihelani (Midway Atoll) inside a temporary enclosure.

Three monk seals return to Midway Atoll at Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument after struggling with malnourishment. They now have a second chance at survival.

