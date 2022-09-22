Registration now open for 2023 Maui 5K Run for Fitness

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
.A long-period south-southwest swell continues to bring elevated
surf heights along south facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
The swell is expected slowly lower through Friday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT HST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Until midnight HST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
All who sign up can be assured their participation is going back to the community: event proceeds will go to local schools to expand funding for physical education, fitness, and athletic programs county-wide.
Arlene and Jon Emerson founded the 501(c)(3) organization Maui 5K Run For Fitness. After Oahu's Nike 5K For Kids run ended in 2009, Arlene and Jon wanted to see local schools continue to get the funds from that race, so they launched the Honolulu 5K in 2010 to keep the ball rolling. A year later, the pair moved things over to Maui and have been hosting their fundraising event here ever since.