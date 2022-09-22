Registration now open for 2023 Maui 5K Run for Fitness

 Skip to main content
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...

.A long-period south-southwest swell continues to bring elevated
surf heights along south facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
The swell is expected slowly lower through Friday.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT HST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.

* WHEN...Until midnight HST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

MAALAEA, Maui (KITV4) -- Calling all runners-for-a-cause: registration is now open for the 12th annual Maui 5K Run and Walk. 

The event, sponsored by Maui Ocean Center, will take place on Sunday March 5, 2023, from 7-9 a.m. 

