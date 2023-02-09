Reggae group SOJA, country star Gary LeVox bringing two powerhouse concerts to Aloha Stadium this weekend

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM FRIDAY FOR MOST OF
OAHU...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING OVER
THE KOHALA MOUNTAINS AND WAIMEA AREA ON THE BIG ISLAND...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING FOR MOST LOWER
ELEVATION AREAS...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING FOR THE SUMMITS
OF MAUNA KEA MAUNA LOA AND HALEAKALA...
.Strong high pressure northeast of the state will produce locally
damaging trade winds over and downwind of island terrain through
Friday.
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, east winds 30 to 35 mph with
localized gusts over 60 mph. For the Wind Advisory, east winds
around 30 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Oahu, mainly near lee facing slopes
including Honolulu, the central valley, and over higher
elevations.
* WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 6 AM HST Friday. For
the Wind Advisory, from 6 AM to 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines
and damage roofs. Power outages are possible. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Strong winds may lead to property damage. Hazardous driving
conditions due to powerful cross winds will pose a serious risk
for drivers, especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles. Loose outdoor items should be brought inside or secured
properly.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM FRIDAY FOR MOST OF
OAHU...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING OVER
THE KOHALA MOUNTAINS AND WAIMEA AREA ON THE BIG ISLAND...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING FOR MOST LOWER
ELEVATION AREAS...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING FOR THE SUMMITS
OF MAUNA KEA MAUNA LOA AND HALEAKALA...
.Strong high pressure northeast of the state will produce locally
damaging trade winds over and downwind of island terrain through
Friday.
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, east winds 30 to 35 mph with
localized gusts over 60 mph. For the Wind Advisory, east winds
around 30 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Oahu, mainly near lee facing slopes
including Honolulu, the central valley, and over higher
elevations.
* WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 6 AM HST Friday. For
the Wind Advisory, from 6 AM to 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines
and damage roofs. Power outages are possible. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Strong winds may lead to property damage. Hazardous driving
conditions due to powerful cross winds will pose a serious risk
for drivers, especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles. Loose outdoor items should be brought inside or secured
properly.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County
Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
On Saturday, February 11, 2023, Grammy Award-winning reggae group SOJA will deliver another high energy show. Opening for SOJA is San Diego based reggae powerhouse band Tribal Seeds, along with Hawaii favorites Likkle Jordee, Ka'ikena Scanlan, and Natural Vibrations.
Both concerts are standing only. Purchase tickets here. Parking is cash only: $17.00 for cars, $32 for buses and limos.
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.