Red light cameras being considered for some Oahu intersections By Web Staff Feb 2, 2022 Feb 2, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The state is launching studies for a new red light safety pilot program at these locations:Likelike Highway and School StreetVineyard Boulevard and Palama StreetVineyard Boulevard and Liliha StreetKing Street and River StreetNorth King Street and Beretania StreetPali Highway and Vineyard BoulevardPali Highway and School StreetKing Street and Ward AvenueKapiolani Boulevard and Kamakee StreetBeretania Street and Piikoi StreetEngineering studies are underway to determine whether the state should install red light cameras at these locations.The goal is to reduce the number of deadly motor vehicle crashes caused by drivers running red lights. The state worked with the city to choose the intersections -- based on crash history.The studies are expected to be completed in March.The goal is to identify why drivers run red lights -- and possible fixes.