Red light cameras being considered for some Oahu intersections

  • Updated
  • 0
Oahu red light camera program advances, 10 locations eyed

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The state is launching studies for a new red light safety pilot program at these locations:

Likelike Highway and School Street

Vineyard Boulevard and Palama Street

Vineyard Boulevard and Liliha Street

King Street and River Street

North King Street and Beretania Street

Pali Highway and Vineyard Boulevard

Pali Highway and School Street

King Street and Ward Avenue

Kapiolani Boulevard and Kamakee Street

Beretania Street and Piikoi Street

Engineering studies are underway to determine whether the state should install red light cameras at these locations.

The goal is to reduce the number of deadly motor vehicle crashes caused by drivers running red lights. 

The state worked with the city to choose the intersections -- based on crash history.

The studies are expected to be completed in March.

The goal is to identify why drivers run red lights -- and possible fixes.

