Red light camera at Kapiolani Blvd will start issuing warnings March 22 | UPDATE

UPDATE 4:33 p.m. -- The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises drivers that the Red-Light Safety Camera at Kapiʻolani Boulevard and Kamakeʻe Street will begin issuing warnings on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
Kapiʻolani Boulevard and Kamakeʻe Street is the first Red-Light Safety Camera (RLSC) location under City and County of Honolulu jurisdiction. A complete list of locations and more information on the pilot project can be found below:
---
ORIGINAL STORY
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Department of Transportation is finishing the installation of a red light safety camera on Kapiolani Boulevard and Kamakee Street, several weeks after a deadly hit-and-run killed 16-year-old Sara Yara.
"This intersection is one of 10 that were selected based on crash history, location within the Honolulu Court District, and constructability, " according to Hawaii DOT. The spreadsheet provides information on the 10 sites selected, and the four alternate sites considered."
The state and city initially planned to begin issuing warnings this week to drivers who run red lights at this intersection, but that has been delayed because of speed hump work.
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.