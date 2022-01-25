Red Hill monitoring samples still show elevated petroleum levels in soil vapor, groundwater

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Samples taken from groundwater monitoring around the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility continue to show the presence of petroleum, the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) revealed Tuesday.
According to the DOH, the samples were collected between May 12, 2021 and Jan. 3, 2022. Tests showed heightened levels of petroleum hydrocarbons in both the soil vapor and the groundwater taken from multiple sites, DOH said. The petroleum hydrocarbons detected have been mostly diesel fuel and oil, officials said.
Still, health officials say there is no evidence of contamination in drinking water managed by the Board of Water Supply.
“I want to emphasize that for residents of Oʻahu who are on the BWS system, the water remains safe to drink,” said Deputy Director of Environmental Health, Kathleen Ho. “The long-term remedy to this issue is to render the Red Hill facility safe by removing fuel from the underground storage tanks. It is imperative that the Navy comply with DOH’s order.”
“While the data we have is neither complete nor conclusive, we are working with our partners to learn more and take appropriate measures to protect our water resources. People’s lives, and the health of our ecosystem are at stake, and we need more data before drawing conclusions,” Ho said.
The DOH also released data taken from samples at the Navy’s Red Hill Shaft that shows continued petroleum contamination.
On Jan. 11, Navy officials announced that it was making preparations to defuel Red Hill in compliance with an emergency order from the state. The Red Hill facility holds 20 giant underground tanks built into the side of a mountain during World War II. Each tank is roughly the size of the Aloha Tower. Collectively, they can hold up to 250 million gallons (946 million liters) of fuel, though two of the tanks are now empty, according to reporting by the Associated Press.