Red Hill Joint Task Force announces Defueling Dashboard graphic to update public on progress

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Red Hill-Joint Task Force announced the addition of a new dashboard graphic to its JTF-Red Hill webpage that provides a snapshot of progress made in the current defueling plan.
“The addition of the defueling dashboard to our webpage is an important step in our efforts to keep the public informed about our progress towards safely defueling the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility,” said Vice Adm. John Wade, commander JTF-Red Hill. “We are committed to transparency, and this new graphic allows us to share important information as new updates become available.”
The dashboard highlights key milestones, including the status of repairs, third-party quality validation progress, and upcoming events such as dewatering – a key milestone that removes water from the tanks to ensure quality of the fuel and to prevent corrosion, scheduled for mid-April.
The public is encouraged to check back for updates on the overall defueling progress, as JTF-Red Hill intends to update the graphic regularly.
JTF-Red Hill is currently estimating the defueling of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility by June 2024.
