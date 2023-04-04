 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Red Hill Joint Task Force announces Defueling Dashboard graphic to update public on progress

  • Updated
  • 0
Red Hill dashboard

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Red Hill-Joint Task Force announced the addition of a new dashboard graphic to its JTF-Red Hill webpage that provides a snapshot of progress made in the current defueling plan.

“The addition of the defueling dashboard to our webpage is an important step in our efforts to keep the public informed about our progress towards safely defueling the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility,” said Vice Adm. John Wade, commander JTF-Red Hill. “We are committed to transparency, and this new graphic allows us to share important information as new updates become available.”

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred