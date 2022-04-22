Red Hill defueling efforts inch closer after Navy drops their appeal against the Emergency Defueling Order

In a surprise reversal, the Department of Defense dismissed the appeals it had filed this year challenging the Hawaii Health Department’s Emergency Order to defuel the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.
The Navy’s decision to withdraw its appeals came after a ruling by State Environmental Judge Jeffrey P. Crabtree. He denied the Navy’s motion to put the state court appeal on hold, citing the ongoing threat the Red Hill Facility poses to the water supply.
“This is a very positive development for the people of Hawaii and our environment. We will continue working to ensure the Red Hill tanks are safely defueled and closed by the federal government and that the state will have access to clean, fresh water for the future,” said Gov. David Y. Ige.
“The Navy dropping its appeals is a step forward in protecting the people of Hawaii and our environment", said DOH Deputy Director of Environmental Health Kathleen Ho. "While today’s announcement is good news, the work continues. DOH will continue to act expeditiously and proactively to oversee the safe defueling and decommissioning of Red Hill and restoration of the aquifer.”
“This is the right thing to do, and I worked very hard to push the DOD to make this decision. The legal challenge to the order made it difficult for the state to work cooperatively with the DOD, and dropping the lawsuit paves the way for us to shut down Red Hill this year,” said Senator Schatz.