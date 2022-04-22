 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Red Hill defueling efforts inch closer after Navy drops their appeal against the Emergency Defueling Order

  • Updated
  • 0
Red Hill tanks generic

In a surprise reversal, the Department of Defense dismissed the appeals it had filed this year challenging the Hawaii Health Department’s Emergency Order to defuel the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.

The Navy’s decision to withdraw its appeals came after a ruling by State Environmental Judge Jeffrey P. Crabtree. He denied the Navy’s motion to put the state court appeal on hold, citing the ongoing threat the Red Hill Facility poses to the water supply.

“This is a very positive development for the people of Hawaii and our environment. We will continue working to ensure the Red Hill tanks are safely defueled and closed by the federal government and that the state will have access to clean, fresh water for the future,” said Gov. David Y. Ige.

“The Navy dropping its appeals is a step forward in protecting the people of Hawaii and our environment", said DOH Deputy Director of Environmental Health Kathleen Ho. "While today’s announcement is good news, the work continues. DOH will continue to act expeditiously and proactively to oversee the safe defueling and decommissioning of Red Hill and restoration of the aquifer.”

“This is the right thing to do, and I worked very hard to push the DOD to make this decision. The legal challenge to the order made it difficult for the state to work cooperatively with the DOD, and dropping the lawsuit paves the way for us to shut down Red Hill this year,” said Senator Schatz.

Environmental advocates concerned about Red Hill defueling timetable
Hawaii's Health Department spent $1.5M so far on the Navy's water crisis at Red Hill

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK