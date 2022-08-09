Red Flag Warning goes into effect Wednesday morning statewide

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR WEDNESDAY...
.The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds and
low relative humidity could produce extreme fire behavior on
Wednesday, especially during the afternoon hours. Any fires that
develop will likely spread rapidly and be difficult to control.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR LEEWARD SECTIONS OF
ALL ISLANDS.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 6 PM HST Wednesday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Trades 15 to 30 mph with localized gusts to 45 mph.
* HUMIDITY...45 percent in the afternoon.
* THUNDERSTORMS...None.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward and Leeward Waters, and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
PUKALANI, Maui ( KITV4) - A Red Flag Warning goes into effect Wednesday morning for all leeward areas of the Hawaiian Islands. Hot and dry conditions, high winds, and low relative humidity mean that if a fire sparks it could spread very rapidly.
Moderate to locally breezy trade winds are expected to prevail into next weekend, except for locally windy conditions Wednesday and Thursday. Clouds and brief showers will focus over windward slopes and coasts, with afternoon and evening clouds over leeward Big Island slopes.
Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to upper 80's statewide and could hit 90+ in some leeward spots.
North: 0-2'
West: 0-2'
South: 1-3'
East: 3-5'
A small craft advisory is posted for our typical windy coastal waters around Maui County and the island of Hawaii and has been expanded up toward Oahu.
The perseid meteor shower peaks August 11-12. According to the Bishop Museum, the Moon will be one day past full, rising at about 8 p.m. and out all night long. The bright Moon will reduce visibility of all but the brightest meteors.
The Perseid Meteor Shower is active from July 13 to August 26, but the most active and fruitful dates are August 11 and August 12. The Perseids are the most famous and bountiful meteor shower, with up to or over 100 meteors per hour, often leaving long trails across the sky. The shower is generated by debris from Comet 109 P Swift Tuttle. This comet takes 130 years to orbit the Sun. It most recently passed through the Earth’s part of the solar system back in 1992, leaving lots of fresh comet debris, leading to particularly good showers.
