Red Cross Hawaii Helping with Recovery in Guam and Rota

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Red Cross Hawaii is extending a helping hand to those affected by Typhoon Mawar on Guam. In the devastated areas where Mawar left a trail of destruction and displaced countless families, volunteers of American Red Cross Pacific Islands are helping with recovery.
Diane Peters-Nguyen, American Red Cross Pacific Islands CEO said, "It’s very difficult to get information because electricity is out. With that the water [is out] and the water can’t be pumped because the electricity in much of the island or most of the island causing a lot of problems for people.
By GRACE GARCES BORDALLO and JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER - Associated Press
"We are going out, teams of volunteers, and staff going out to the various villages to do damage assessments. We’re delivering emergency supplies partnering with the mayor and various villages and helping with the feeding so people in the shelters need to eat. We were doing over a thousand meals twice a day. To serve those at the four different shelters that are open," she added.
Red Cross Hawaii has mobilized its team of dedicated volunteers from The Islands and across the country to assist in the relief efforts.
Red Cross Hawaii is committed to supporting the affected communities not only in the immediate aftermath but also during the long road to recovery. If you would like to donate to help with the rebuilding of lives that were devastated, CLICK HERE.
