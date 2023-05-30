 Skip to main content
Red Cross Hawaii Helping with Recovery in Guam and Rota

Red Cross Hawaii is committed to supporting the affected communities not only in the immediate aftermath but also during the long road to recovery.

President Joe Biden declared Guam a major disaster area, ordering federal aid in recovery efforts in the wake of now-Tropical Storm Mawar. In addition to that federal aid, Red Cross Hawaii is also stepping up to help.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Red Cross Hawaii is extending a helping hand to those affected by Typhoon Mawar on Guam. In the devastated areas where Mawar left a trail of destruction and displaced countless families, volunteers of American Red Cross Pacific Islands are helping with recovery.

Diane Peters-Nguyen, American Red Cross Pacific Islands CEO said, "It’s very difficult to get information because electricity is out. With that the water [is out] and the water can’t be pumped because the electricity in much of the island or most of the island causing a lot of problems for people.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to Cyip@kitv.com

Tags

