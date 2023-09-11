Recovery efforts on Maui could be similar to Iniki 31 years ago

KAUAI COUNTY (ISLAND NEWS) -- 9/11 is the anniversary of a major disaster for the state: Hurricane Iniki.
By looking back at what the recovery was like after the storm struck, we can see what could be ahead for Maui residents and communities as they rebuild after the devastating fires.
It has been 31 years since Hurricane Iniki hit Hawaii. At the time, the powerful hurricane was the state's costliest natural disaster, damaging more than 5,000 homes, and destroying many of them.
It also left lingering scars for Kauai.
"It took a long time for Kauai to recover. There were continuing economic impacts for years afterwards," said David Kennard, Disaster Assistance Project Manager for the Kaua'i Emergency Management Agency.
The first phase of recovery after a disaster, involves taking care of the immediate needs of people and communities affected. That means a place to live for those who lost homes, and taking care of their basic necessities.
That is where FEMA has come in, which has been providing more than just a place to stay for displaced Maui residents.
"If you need immediate assistance let us know. If you have critical needs, you need to replace medication, get water, that is where the immediate $700 dollars comes in. That is just the tip of the iceberg, to put money in your pocket with immediate needs," said FEMA Public Information Officer Darrell Habisch.
FEMA workers are at the Kahului Home Depot this week. There they are providing information and tips to homeowners and contractors on how to make homes stronger and safer.
Which is part of the next step in disaster recovery: rebuilding.
"It is a process. we all grieve at a different rate, and come to terms with all of this. When we talk about rebuilding and mitigation, we know people aren't there yet, but we want to get that information out there," added Habisch.
While many on Maui, may be focused on their day to day needs right now, experts say it is important to take some time to plan for that next phase of recovery: rebuilding of homes and communities.
"Longer term recovery will go on for years. But those initial decisions now will shape how they rebuild and how resilient they are for the next disaster," stated Elton Ushio, Administrator of Kauai's Emergency Management Agency.
"If FEMA rebuilds the road now, and you come back two years later and say it should be 100 meters inland, its too late," added Kennard.
While homeowners can choose to rebuild stronger or more resilient houses, communities can also come up with plans so they are better prepared for future disasters.
The final phase of recovery, involves long term changes - like the state strengthening our building codes years after Iniki, so more homes are able to withstand future storms.
Already the devastating Maui wildfires are having an impact on Kauai's emergency management agency.
"Because of the Maui incident we are looking at what we had in place and try to make improvements and even reviewed our public notification and warning system and made a change," added Ushio.
A reminder for displaced Maui residents, Friday Sept. 15 is the deadline to register with the American Red Cross for housing assistance.