Recount results from primary election are in on four close Hawaii races by KITV4 Web Staff Aug 16, 2022

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The results from four recounts from Saturday's primary election are officially in. The official winners include:Tiana Wilbur, for State Representative District 45 (R), with 35.2% of the vote Cory Chun, for State Representative District 35 (D) with 29.41% of the vote Jessica Caiazzo, for State Representative 20 (R), with 54.92% of the voteand Antionette Fernandez, for State Senate, District 24 (R) with 50.75% of the vote For the full results, visit https://elections.hawaii.gov/election-results/