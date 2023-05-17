Ready Keiki initiative opening 11 new preschools on Oahu; Applications open

...FLOOD WATCH THURSDAY AND FRIDAY FOR KAUAI AND OAHU...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms will lift toward the
area from the south early Thursday morning. Periods of heavy
rain are then expected Thursday morning through Friday
afternoon. At this time, the heaviest rainfall is forecast to
occur over the island of Kauai Thursday afternoon through
Thursday evening, especially over leeward and interior areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Supporters and leaders of the initiative attended the signing of the first wave of classrooms at Lincoln Elementary School. Legislators, members of the Hawaii Board and Department of Education, Executive Office on Early Learning (EOEL), and Bowers + Kubota- the construction consultant for the classroom renovations were all in attendance.
Only half of Hawaii's 35,000 keiki between ages three and four attend preschool. This initiative is hoping to change that.
Construction for the 11 classrooms will begin in the next few weeks and be completed in August. The classrooms will be able to hold up to 20 three and four year old students.
Under the Ready Keiki plan, a single classroom renovation was budgeted for $1 million, but the first 11 classrooms will cost under $500,000. This was made possible through public, private, and non-profit educational partners and philanthropic foundations.
The superintendent for the Hawaii Department of Education, Kith Hayashi, says it is important to prioritize education, especially for our young keiki.
"Our students brains are developing and so this is so important for providing a nurturing environment and socialization opportunities for our students," Hayashi said.
If you're wanting to submit an application for your child up you can go to the newly launched Ready Keiki website. There you'll find a map of where all the new preschools will be going. It's recommended you apply sooner rather than later because spots are expected to fill quickly.
The plan is to create up to 50 more preschools next year and over 465 over the next 10 years.
The 11 new public pre-K classrooms will open at the following campuses: