Rash of 'significant-sized' earthquakes near South Pacific island chain has tsunami monitors on alert

Tsunami evacuation sign generic

(AP Photo/Chris Stewart)

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A series of significant earthquakes near the Loyalty Islands in the South Pacific has prompted at least three local alerts to Hawaii tsunami monitors, each issuing an “all-clear.”

The latest significant earthquake, a 6.8 magnitude temblor, struck at 9:51 a.m. HST.

“A third significant earthquake in the past 24 hours has been detected southeast of the Loyalty Islands off the coast of New Caledonia. NO TSUNAMI THREAT to the Hawaiian islands is expected from the magnitude 6.8 quake detected at 9:51 am HST,” Hawaii Emergency Management wrote in a post on Twitter.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration/National Weather Service U.S. Tsunami Warning System has registered four quakes -- the smallest of which was a 6.8 magnitude and the largest a 7.2 magnitude. Each occurred in the Loyalty Islands region of the South Pacific.

The Loyalty Islands are located just over 2,100 miles east of Australia and about 3,800 miles southwest of Hawaii.

“Based on all available data a destructive pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii…a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii,” NWS officials wrote after each of the quakes.

According to data from the United States Geological Survey (USGS), there have been 18 earthquakes in the area in the last 24 hours – the majority of which are between 4.5 magnitude and 5.9 magnitude.

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

