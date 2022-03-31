Rash of 'significant-sized' earthquakes near South Pacific island chain has tsunami monitors on alert

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A series of significant earthquakes near the Loyalty Islands in the South Pacific has prompted at least three local alerts to Hawaii tsunami monitors, each issuing an “all-clear.”
The latest significant earthquake, a 6.8 magnitude temblor, struck at 9:51 a.m. HST.
“A third significant earthquake in the past 24 hours has been detected southeast of the Loyalty Islands off the coast of New Caledonia. NO TSUNAMI THREAT to the Hawaiian islands is expected from the magnitude 6.8 quake detected at 9:51 am HST,” Hawaii Emergency Management wrote in a post on Twitter.
The Loyalty Islands are located just over 2,100 miles east of Australia and about 3,800 miles southwest of Hawaii.
“Based on all available data a destructive pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii…a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii,” NWS officials wrote after each of the quakes.
According to data from the United States Geological Survey (USGS), there have been 18 earthquakes in the area in the last 24 hours – the majority of which are between 4.5 magnitude and 5.9 magnitude.
