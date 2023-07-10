 Skip to main content
Rare virus strikes Kailua man

  Updated
Kailua Man is fighting a rare virus

A 26-year-old Kailua man is in the hospital fighting a rare virus, viral encephalitis. 

Health studies show that only 4 to 7 people out of 100,000 will contract viral encephalitis virus in a year.

HONOLULU (KITV4) A 26-year-old Kailua man is in the hospital fighting a rare virus. Health studies show that only 4 to 7 people out of 100,000 will contract viral encephalitis in a year.

Mylo Ranney-Guillory has been at the Queens Medical Center since Saturday, July 8, when he was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

