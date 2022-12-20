Raising Cane's, 102.7 Da Bomb hosts virtual toy drive is help families in need

...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS THROUGH 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS THROUGH 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 45
mph.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Lanai.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to drive, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt today, diminishing rapidly
tonight. However, seas will remain above 10 feet through
Wednesday.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Pailolo Channel.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Keola Klaus Virtual Toy Drive is raising money for families in need this holiday season.
Raising Cane's will show love and give a free Box Combo gift card to every person who donates $20 or more to the toy drive -- 100% of the donations will benefit Partners in Development Foundation, a non-profit organization that strengthens families and communities through free programs like Nā Pono Nā No ʻOhana, Ka Paʻalana, and Project Pilina.
Raising Cane’s surpassed it goal for the Toy Drive and presented a check for $25,000 to Partners in Development, but the drive is still going until the 24th.