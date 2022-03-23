Raised pedestrian crosswalks to be reinstalled on the Pali Highway

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 knots, and seas up to
11 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters.
* WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced the raised pedestrian crosswalks on Pali Highway in Nuuanu, will be reinstalled.
The raised crosswalks will be located at the highway's intersections at Upper Dowsett Avenue and Lower Dowsett Avenue, and as the paving project continues, the raised crosswalk at Ahipuu place will be removed.
DOT says the raised crosswalks have been effective in reducing speeding in the area by more than half.
Sniffen also mentions more raised crosswalks are expected - with school zones being a top priority.
DOT is looking at installing 60 raised crosswalks this year in areas around schools.
He said they are also working with Hawaiian Homelands right now to put in raised crosswalks in Nanakuli neighborhoods -- including where a mother and daughter were tragically killed by a speeding drunk driver earlier this year.
Speed data taken before the installation of the crosswalks in November 2020 and after installation is below:
Between Jack Lane and Ahi Place / Laimi Road
Kaneohe Bound
80% of drivers over 35 mph (Before)
69% of drivers over 35 mph (After)
Honolulu Bound
68% of drivers over 35 mph (Before)
60% of drivers over 35 mph (After)
Between Ahipuu Street and Puiwa St/Country Club Road