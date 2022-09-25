Raised crosswalk installations scheduled to extend into Kailua and Kaneohe

KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) - The Department of Transportation is extending raised crosswalks onto the windward side of Oahu. Construction will begin Monday, September 26th in Kailua and Kaneohe.
Chair of the Kailua Neighborhood Board, Bill Hicks said pedestrian safety is an issue and priority in this area. He said he wanted to work more with the Department of Transportation before making this decision.
"They certainly raise awareness for the crosswalks but I just wonder if they're bringing awareness to the raised surface they're going to drive over more or than the actual pedestrians when they're there. A flashing light activated by the pedestrians will certainly bring your attention to it," said Hicks.
Experts said the Federal Department of Transportation recommends raised crosswalks for roads that have below a 30-mile limit and less than 9,000 cars driving through daily.
Representative Patrick Branco said he is not sure if Kailua Road fits those standards.
"It is not a yes or no. It’s about informing and having proper communication with the community. I am the representative for this community and I had a lot of questions. Many of our constituents reached out to us and had questions too," said Rep. Branco.
The department will install eight crosswalks over the course of several weeks and one lane in each direction will remain open at all times.
Some employees in the areas said they're happy to see any form of a traffic claiming measure.
"We have a lot of younger kids crossing the street while a lot of drivers are speeding. We see them brake as soon as they hit the crosswalk and we hear a lot of skidding," said Rylie-jo Carlton, employee at Koolau Farmers.
Construction is expected to begin Monday and end on October 14th.