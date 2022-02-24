Rainbow Wahine Softball Team celebrates home opener with clubhouse renovations

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds around 15 to 20 kt, and seas 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters,
Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters,
Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters and Oahu Windward
Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A blessing was held at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium, Tuesday, to celebrate clubhouse renovations.
From conception through construction, the project took two years to complete. Head Coach Bob Coolen explained the long journey at the ceremony.
"I'll forever remember how this was built from that one little equipment room over there to what it has become now. I appreciate all the people who have put the time and effort into supporting us," Coolen explained.
In addition to a new athletic training room, showers, and coaches offices, the most significant change is that all operations can now occur from the stadium itself.
"We're the only stadium in the Big West that has a connecting locker room to the dugout. This is really going to give us a competitive edge" Coolen continued.
After two seasons of uncertainty, players agree the renovation was the best welcome back they could've asked for.
"We just started crying," admitted first baseman, Dallas Millwood, a junior at UH. "It's amazing seeing that this is something the State of Hawaii did for us. We feel very honored. It's nothing like I've ever seen before, especially for a female sport."
Unveiling of the new renovations coincides with the 50th anniversary of Title IX legislation. UH staff noted its ties to the landmark equal opportunity law. Its co-author and UH alum, Patsy Mink, created the legislation to ensure opportunities like these were available to females throughout the country.
The facility will be make its official game day debut this weekend. The Rainbow Wahine are set to take on the Montana Grizzlies in their home opener Thursday afternoon to kick off the Outrigger Hawaii Invitational.