Rainbow Bridge on Kamehameha Highway in Haleiwa to undergo emergency repairs By KITV Web Staff Mar 3, 2022 Mar 3, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email City and County of Honolulu Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HALEIWA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The "Rainbow Bridge" over Anahulu Stream in Haleiwa will be under a no road/bridge closure beginning on Mar. 8, for emergency repairs.The work is expected to be completed in April. Construction crews will be focusing on a turbidity curtain that will be deployed and tied around the existing center pier along with the installation of grout bags.An opening will be maintained for paddlers and passing watercraft during the construction. Repair work will be conducted Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. o 3:30 p.m., weather permitting.During the emergency work, construction crews will not be impeding traffic flow on Kamehameha Highway. City and County of Honolulu Local Hawaii House committees pass bill creating new plan for Mauna Kea By AUDREY McAVOY - Associated Press Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rainbow Bridge Kamehameha Highway Bridge Bridge Building Industry Highway Curtain Weather Crew Beginning More From KITV 4 Island News Local Monday Weather: High surf, sunshine and showers Updated Jan 10, 2022 Top-stories Suspect in Waipahu murder makes first court appearance Updated Feb 18, 2022 Local Camels ejected from beauty contest over Botox use and other 'tampering' Dec 9, 2021 Local Motorcyclist, 61, in critical condition following crash on H-1 Freeway Updated Feb 4, 2022 Local A swarm of earthquakes off the coast of Oregon is rattling some nerves Updated Dec 8, 2021 Local Līhu‘e structure fire displaces two people Updated Jan 19, 2022 Recommended for you