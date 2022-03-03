 Skip to main content
Rainbow Bridge on Kamehameha Highway in Haleiwa to undergo emergency repairs

Haleiwa Bridge
City and County of Honolulu

HALEIWA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The "Rainbow Bridge" over Anahulu Stream in Haleiwa will be under a no road/bridge closure beginning on Mar. 8, for emergency repairs.

The work is expected to be completed in April. 

Construction crews will be focusing on a turbidity curtain that will be deployed and tied around the existing center pier along with the installation of grout bags.

An opening will be maintained for paddlers and passing watercraft during the construction. 

Repair work will be conducted Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. o 3:30 p.m., weather permitting.

During the emergency work, construction crews will not be impeding traffic flow on Kamehameha Highway.

