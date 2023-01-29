Rain chances increase statewide, flooding possible, snow likely on summits

.Additional rainfall is expected from Oahu to the islands in Maui
and Hawaii Counties through Monday. Already saturated ground will
quickly allow additional runoff to form, increasing the threat for
flooding.
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Oahu.
* WHEN...Through Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A surface trough will act as a focus for heavy showers and
thunderstorms over Oahu through the weekend. The bulk of the
rainfall is expected to fall over windward slopes and coasts,
but some heavy showers could spread to leeward areas, where
stream flow could also become elevated.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR OAHU
KAUAI AND NIIHAU...
.Strong and gusty trade winds will develop between a building
high pressure system northwest of Kauai and a surface trough
over Maui County. These strong gusty winds will affect portions
of Oahu, Kauai and Niihau through the day today.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts up to 45
mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Kauai, Niihau and Oahu.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and make it difficult to drive,
especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with higher gusts and seas
10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters and Kaiwi Channel.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Rain chances increase statewide, flooding possible, snow likely on summits
PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - Flood alerts are likely to pop up and down today as a trough slowly moves west and instability increases. This weather feature is forecast to combine forces with a disturbance that will enhance shower activity across the state.
Periods of heavy showers and thunderstorms continue to develop along the trough over Maui County. These unstable conditions will expand slowly westward into Oahu later today and to Kauai County later tonight. The Big Island will also see increasing shower activity as deeper tropical moisture moves in.
Strong and gusty northeast trade winds will also develop over the western islands today. Wet weather conditions will begin to improve from Monday night through Tuesday as the upper low and surface trough weaken and drift slowly westward away from the state.
Wind advisory:
- KAUAI - OAHU - NIIHAU
- Through 6pm tonight
- 25 - 35 mph sustained winds, gusting to 45 mph
Flood watch:
- OAHU - MAUI COUNTY - BIG ISLAND
- Through Monday evening
- A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast-flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
Winter weather warning:
- BIG ISLAND SUMMITS
- Through Monday evening
- Periods of heavy snow with freezing rain. Additional snow accumulations in excess of 6 inches, with some ice accumulations are expected.
Gale warning:
- All offshore waters
- 25- 35 kt winds / seas up to 14 feet / isolated thunderstorms
Weekend Meteorologist and Maui County correspondent
Malika has been at KITV since July 2020. She graduated from the University of Hawaii and attended Mississippi State University for her certification in Broadcast Meteorology. Malika started her career in the Hawaii news industry in 2007.