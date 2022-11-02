Quiet hurricane season could mean wetter winter

Hurricane season will come to end at the end of the month, and for Hawaii, the Central Pacific has been mostly quiet.
The reasons behind this year's subdued season, may also mean it will be a busier winter in the islands.
Things are peaceful at the Central Pacific Hurricane Center, just like it has been for most of hurricane season.
"It was a pretty quiet season, there was only one system that reached the Central Pacific," said National Weather Service Meteorologist Vanessa Almanza.
While damaging and destructive hurricanes have hit Puerto Rico, Mexico, and the Mainland, storms have not formed in the Central Pacific and mostly weakened before reaching our waters - because of La Nina conditions.
"We were in an La Nina. Which is when we see cooler and drier conditions near the equator, and higher wind shear. Those are 2 ingredients that are not conducive to hurricane development."
Only one storm has made it into Central Pacific waters: Darby. At one time, it was a powerful hurricane but it weakened as it got closer to the state in July.
"When it got in close to Hawaii, the tropical storm degraded into a tropical depression. It moved into unfavorable conditions of stronger wind shear and cooler waters."
Cooler water around the state is one of the reasons we didn't have record setting temperatures each day of the summer.
"That is part of it. But during La Nina we have stronger trades. So we had more air flow, and so we didn't have those stagnant times where we could feel the air."
La Nina's impact won't end with the end of hurricane season on November 30th.
It also makes a difference on our wet season.
"If it is a strong La Nina, it can be drier. Right now, we are in the moderate to neutral La Nina, that can be wetter for Hawaii in the winter."
While many people prepare for hurricane season, they should also be prepared for severe storms that can hit during Hawaii's rainy season - which takes place from October to April.
"Hurricanes aren't the only things that cause damaging wind and flooding rains. During winter season, Kona lows can have the same impact of strong winds, high surf and flooding rains as well."
Meteorologist and Reporter
