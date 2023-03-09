Queen's Health hosting job fair to fill positions at 2 Oahu hospitals

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 9 to
14 feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters,
Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and
Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST today.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Queen’s Health System is holding a job fair to fill positions at two Oahu hospitals. The event is located at the Queen’s Medical Center’s Punchbowl Campus and will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Self-parking will be available at each of the Physicians Office Buildings as well as at Miller Street Parking Garage. Parking validation will be provided.
The Queen’s Health System is looking to recruit new talent for positions such as registered nurses, medical assistants, food service workers, and security officers. They strongly encourage attendees to register in advance by applying online.
Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.