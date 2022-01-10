Queen's declares 'internal state of emergency' at West Oahu hospital

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest swell will produce seas of 10 to 12 feet,
increasing to 12 to 16 feet by tonight into Tuesday.
* WHERE...All windward waters, most channels, and Kauai Leeward
Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Queen's Health Systems declared an “internal state of emergency” at its West Oahu facility where officials say hospital admissions are outpacing available beds.
The declaration is the beginning of response procedures used by the hospital to “decompress the emergency department” and to transfer higher-risk patients to the Punchbowl location.
In a press release issued Monday afternoon, Queen’s health officials said the West Oahu location is operating at 112% inpatient occupancy as of 3 p.m. The emergency department at the hospital has 58 patients and 16 inpatients holding they said.
In addition to the occupancy overflow, health officials said they have 96 staff members nursing and ancillary out due to exposure.
“It’s important to note that QMC-West is not shut down. Area residents should still go to the West O‘ahu hospital if they have an emergency,” hospital officials wrote in a press release. “The safety and well-being of our patients and staff remain our highest priority.”
No other information has been released at this time.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.