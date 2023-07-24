Queen Liliuokalani's royal standard returns to Washington Place

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The royal standard that flew at Washington Place until Queen Liliuokalani was overthrown, returned home Monday. The Queen's Royal Standard is only open to the public to view on Monday.
Hawaii was illegally overthrown on January 17, 1893 and Queen Liliuokalani became Hawaii’s last queen.
Governor Josh Green and his wife, the first native Hawaiian First Lady and descendant of the Queen and Dominis family, were at the event formally receiving the royal standard.
“Queen Liliokalani is our Queen, her personal royal standard is not just a historical artifact,” First Lady Jaime Kanani Green said. “It’s return represents the perpetuation of her legacy.”
Gov. Green highlighted his wife’s speech and added that he is thankful for the opportunity to be present at such a historic event. Many agreed with First Lady Green’s statement that the royal standard represents more than just a flag.
“Our kuleana, our responsibility as kanaka is to move in such a way that seven generations past our lifetime will still feel the effects of what we do today,” said Ken Makuakane, a Kawaiahaʻo Church kahu. “We must look forward by looking to our past.”
“Tradition is not the worship of ashes but the perpetuation of the flame,” said Makuakane. “At this moment in time, our flame has been rekindled.”
The public was invited on Monday to walk through Washington Place to view the Royal Standard in the Glassed Lanai.
Registration was required for the event and only 25 people were able to view the royal standard at a time. The first public viewing starts at 3 p.m. and the last group will walk through at 6:45 p.m.
A Hawaii state archivist, Adam Jansen, brought the royal standard back to Hawaii.