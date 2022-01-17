QNHCH reinstates its No Visitor Policy effective Tuesday BY: KITV4 WEB STAFF Jan 17, 2022 Jan 17, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KAMUELA (KITV4) - Due to the current surge of COVID-19 cases, Queen's North Hawaii Community Hospital (QNHCH) will be closed for visitors effective Tuesday, January 18, 2022. Those in the community who want to visit, are encouraged to consider other options such as calling (808)-885-4444 to be connected to a patient room or video chat to prevent in-person contact.Limited exceptions may be made for certain situations such as pediatric, end-of-life patients, and maternity patients. QNHCH reports it wants to apologize for the inconvenience the visitation restrictions may cause. Visitor visitations restrictions will be re-evaluated daily and restrictions will be lifted as soon as conditions allow. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Qnhch Restriction Patient Medicine Visitation Visitor North Hawaii Community Hospital Exception More From KITV Local 'Mu'u at the Museum' celebrates the glamour and tradition of the mu'umu'u Updated Jan 15, 2022 Local Mongoose caught on Kauai where invasive pest not established Updated Dec 30, 2021 COVID-19 Honolulu federal correctional workers rally against President Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate Updated Oct 29, 2021 Local KITV over the air transmitter signal Interrupted on Maui and Hawai'i Island Updated Dec 11, 2021 Local 5th annual 'Keep It Kaimuki' event more important than ever, business owners say Updated Nov 28, 2021 Local Surf Boar'd: Wild boar attacks O’ahu surfer in waters off Kaena Point Updated Dec 21, 2021 Recommended for you