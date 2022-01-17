 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

QNHCH reinstates its No Visitor Policy effective Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0
hospital

KAMUELA (KITV4) - Due to the current surge of COVID-19 cases, Queen's North Hawaii Community Hospital (QNHCH) will be closed for visitors effective Tuesday, January 18, 2022. 

Those in the community who want to visit, are encouraged to consider other options such as calling (808)-885-4444 to be connected to a patient room or video chat to prevent in-person contact.

Limited exceptions may be made for certain situations such as pediatric, end-of-life patients, and maternity patients. 

QNHCH reports it wants to apologize for the inconvenience the visitation restrictions may cause. 

Visitor visitations restrictions will be re-evaluated daily and restrictions will be lifted as soon as conditions allow.