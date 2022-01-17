QNHCH reinstates its No Visitor Policy effective Tuesday, January 18 BY: KITV4 WEB STAFF Jan 17, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KAMUELA (KITV4) - Due to the current surge of COVID-19 cases, Queen's North Hawaii Community Hospital (QNHCH) will be closed for visitors effective Tuesday, January 18, 2022. Those in the community who want to visit, are encouraged to consider other options such as calling (808)-885-4444 to be connected to a patient room or video chat to prevent in-person contact.Limited exceptions may be made for certain situations such as pediatric, end-of-life patients, and maternity patients. QNHCH reports it wants to apologize for the inconvenience the visitation restrictions may cause. Visitor visitations restrictions will be re-evaluated daily and restrictions will be lifted as soon as conditions allow. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Qnhch Restriction Patient Medicine Visitation Visitor North Hawaii Community Hospital Exception More From KITV Local Power outages reported all over Hawaii as ‘Kona Low’ storm systems pushes through Updated Dec 6, 2021 Local Environmental activists urge shut down of Red Hill fuel storage facility Updated Dec 6, 2021 Top-stories Despite Omicron concerns, some see strong tourism demand for Christmas Updated Dec 21, 2021 Video Rep. Scot Matayoshi talks Likelike repairs, infrastructure Updated Dec 26, 2021 Local Round top drive to close for geotechnical exploration work Updated Nov 25, 2021 Local Diving Santa is Swimming to Town Dec 8, 2021 Recommended for you