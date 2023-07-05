Pu'uloa Beach park now back open after closing for a couple days

Multimedia Journalist
HONOLULU, (KITV4) -- Pu'uloa Beach Park was closed from 8 p.m. on Monday, July 3, until 5 a.m. on July 5. The closure was intended to reduce the launch of illegal fireworks during the Fourth of July.
Ewa Beach is a popular spot for illegal fireworks, so the goal was to reduce it as much as possible.
Barriers were in place to restrict parking in the area and no events were allowed to be held at the park during the closure.
Guests had to find parking on the street if they were coming to the beach.
