Punahou champion paddler gets full ride to a top college -- as a rower

  • Updated
  • 0
Punahou Paddling Champion Gets A Full Ride To College For Rowing

Rowing is now making a resurgence in Hawaii. For some young Island paddlers, it is a waterway straight to college.

Sebastian Ako, Punahou School – Champion Paddler says, "Not a lot of kids know this but there are a lot of opportunities in rowing that aren't granted in paddling and just getting the opportunity to go to a great college that I probably wouldn't have had had it not been for rowing."

As KITV4's Cynthia Yip reports, some young watermen are turning in their paddles for oars, while catching a free ride to college.

HONOLULU, HAWAII (KITV4) Rowing debuted in Hawaii in the late 1860s. The first account of competitive rowing appeared in the December 16, 1871, issue of the Pacific Commercial Advertiser: “There was a race between two-oared boats, of which four were entered, Young America the winner. There was splendid rowing exhibited, and the winners became such by purely hard work."

King Kalakaua's birthday on November 16th, 1875, marked Hawaii's first regatta with extensive rowing competition. The King, a rowing buff, viewed the event from his yacht along with other members of his royal family.

An error occurred