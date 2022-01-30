 Skip to main content

Punahou Carnival will once again look different in 2022

  • Updated
  • 0

HONOLULU - Typically around this time of year, anyone driving past Punahou School will begin to see large tents and carnival rides.

The school gearing up to host the community for the annual Punahou Carnival.

But once again, the pandemic is impacting the event.

This year, the public not allowed on campus in an effort to maintain health and safety.

Despite that though, the school still providing ways for the community to participate and support

This year’s Punahou Carnival Art Gallery – Hawai‘i’s largest art show – and the Punahou Carnival Silent Auction will be presented virtually.

Art buyers and auction bidders will be able to arrange for drive-through, contactless pickup at the Punahou campus for their items.

WATCH: Two Punahou Students stopped by GMH to talk about the Carnival

Live interview with Punahou juniors, Ella Williams and Cassidy Kawashima

Art Gallery

The online art gallery will open Monday, Jan. 31 at 6 p.m., and run through Saturday, Feb. 5 at 9 p.m. at punahoucarnival.com.

The gallery features more than 1,000 works of art created by nearly 300 Hawai‘i artists, including jewelry, paintings, prints, drawings, sculpture, ceramics and glass. Proceeds from each piece of art are shared evenly between the contributing artist and the Carnival’s fundraising efforts for financial aid.

Silent Auction

The online Silent Auction will open Wednesday, Feb. 2, at 12 p.m. and run through Sunday, Feb. 5 at 9 p.m. at punahoucarnival.com.

The auction will feature over 150 items, including hotel stays, artwork, jewelry, Punahou mango chutney and lilikoi butter, a Kualoa Ranch ATV and zipline tour, and restaurant gift certificates.

While there is no public, on-campus event as in previous years, the students and parent volunteers continue to honor the tradition of the Punahou Carnival as a learning experience for students.

Even though Carnival will be different this year, the Class of 2023 still hopes to raise the necessary financial aid funds to support the students of Punahou.

For more Carnival information, go to www.punahoucarnival.com.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

