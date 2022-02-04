 Skip to main content

Punahou Carnival hoping for big virtual turnout to bolster financial aid needs

  • Updated
  • 0
Punahou Carnival 2022

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Malasadas, Portuguese bean soup, carnival rides, a variety show. The fun times at Punahou Carnival and also things that serve a greater purpose.

“All of the proceeds, all of the revenue from the carnival goes to support financial aid,” said Punahou School President Mike Latham.

Latham said Punahou spends a little more than $10 million annually on financial aid.

"At this point at Punahou, about 25% of our students receive financial aid. The average financial aid award is a little over $11,000,” Latham said.

In a normal year, the carnival contributes about 10% of financial aid allocation -- about $1 million. But with the COVID-19 pandemic going on two years, the event had to evolve with the times.

“Financially, we actually did really well last year and part of that, I think, is that everyone realized that the State of Hawaii was in an extraordinary moment and the state of the economy was affecting everyone,” Latham said.

And that was great, as Latham says financial aid spending for the previous school year jumped about 30%.

“I think that is really because a lot of families who've never received aid before came forward because they had needs,” Latham said. “People who had received aid before had much greater needs that we wanted to try to meet.”

That additional need is still being seen this year. And it’s expected to continue in years to come. So Punahou is hoping people continue to support as carnival looks to reach the wider community virtually this year with its art show and silent auction online.

But what happens if the carnival doesn’t reach that 10% threshold?

“Financial aid is such a priority for us. We would rely as much as we can on philanthropy, making appeals to alumni and others, but we would relocate funding needs from other parts of the our budgets,” Latham said.

So while you may be craving that malasada, you aren't settling too much with a jar of lilikoi butter available in the virtual silent auction.

Live interview with Punahou juniors, Ella Williams and Cassidy Kawashima

