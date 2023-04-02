 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Puna residents on Hawaii island still waiting for restoration efforts after Kilauea eruption

  • Updated
  • 0
Kilauea eruption 1/5/23

This photo provided by Volcano Hideaways shows lava erupting at Kilauea volcano's summit crater in Hawaii National Park, Hawaii on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Hawaii's Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes, is erupting again and providing a spectacle that includes bursting lava fountains and lava "waves" but no Big Island communities are in danger.(Jillian Marohnic/Volcano Hideaways via AP)

 Jillian Marohnic

PUNA, HAWAII (KITV4) - Five years after the Kilauea eruption tore through several Hawaii Island neighborhoods, residents said they are still dealing with the destruction.

Some said it is still challenging to access their homes because of damage to the roadways.

Kilauea eruption 'on pause' again after observers say lava no longer actively flowing

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred