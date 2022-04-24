Puna man arrested after vehicle is set on fire with body inside

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
PUNA, Hawaii (KITV4) – Big Island police have arrested a Keaau man on second-degree murder charges after the discovery of a severely burned body in Puna.
On Saturday, April 23 Puna patrol officers responded to Beach Road off Makuu Drive after receiving information about a vehicle that had been set on fire with a body inside.
Shortly after 3 p.m. officers located the vehicle with the scorched human remains in the bushes approximately 100 feet from the roadway.
Detectives investigating the case were able to identify 35-year-old Ammon K.S. Stanley of Puna as a suspect and a little before 6 p.m. Stanley was located at a residence on 35th Avenue in Keaau, where he was placed under arrest on second-degree murder charges.
The victim found in the vehicle was transported to the Hilo Medical Center where they were pronounced dead at 7:42 p.m.
The victim’s name is being withheld pending identification and notification of next of kin. An autopsy has also been scheduled for early next week to determine the exact cause of death.
Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Detective John Balberde at John.Balberde@hawaiicounty.gov or call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.