Pumpkin carving contest happening in October to celebrate architecture month

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The American Institute of Architects is celebrating October being architecture month by hosting a pumpkin carving contest!
The contest will take place on Oct. 16 at the Center for Architecture. Supplies, including the pumpkins, and carving tools will be provided. The event is free and open to all ages.
AIA will be awarding $75 gift cards for Most Creative, best Technical, and best Pumpkitecture that day.
Some other events to celebrate Architect month include the Design Firm Crawl. It is happening on Oct. 7 and features a Trick-or-Treat theme. Participants are able to visit up to 10 design firms in downtown and adjacent areas during this open house and learn more about architectural design, interior design, planning, and landscape design.
The Urban Sketchers event is taking place on Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to noon at Mother Waldron Park. Artists can sketch buildings located in the Kakaako Walking Tour.
Todd Hassler, Partner at Peter Vincent Architects, and Vice President/President Elect of AIA Honolulu says Architecture Month is a time to celebrate design and the built community in Hawaii, and to inspire our communities.
"It's a celebration of architecture and raise awareness of the impact that design excellence can have on our communities here and improve our lives and where we work and where we play" Hassler said.