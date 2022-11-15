Public weighs in on proposed tuition hike across University of Hawaii system By KITV Web Staff Nov 15, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email KITV4 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Administrators with the University of Hawaii on Tuesday heard the public's input on proposed tuition hikes that are planned for law and undergrad students.The phased plan suggests raising tuition rates by 2% for students at the William S. Richardson School of Law at the start of the 2024 academic year and undergrads at three of its universities in 2025.Tuition costs would raise once again by an additional 2% in 2026.For the time being, rates will remain the same for the next two years until the changes occur.The public can provide feedback on the proposal on a Google form until midnight on Sunday, Dec. 4.Currently, tuition for resident undergrads at UH Manoa stands at $5,652 and $16,668 dollars for non-resident, full -time students.For UH Manoa's law school it's $11,196 for residents and $22,908 for non-residents.Tap here to read more about UH’s proposed tuition increase. Local Hawaii college students react to President Biden’s plan to tackle student loan debt By Paul Drewes Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tuition Rate University Education University Of Hawaii Undergrad Student Public Cost Hawaii Honolulu Uh Money Students Local News Inflation College Manoa More From KITV 4 Island News News Tourism rebounding, but international visitors still lacking Updated May 31, 2022 Local Cooking up a solution to Oahu's chef shortage Updated Mar 29, 2022 Local In person visitations resume Monday for Hawaii's jails Updated Mar 28, 2022 Local Monday Weather: Breezy trade winds, scattered showers, choppy surf Updated Jul 4, 2022 Local Honolulu Firecracker E-Permit applications now available online Updated Nov 26, 2021 Local Surgery by mobile phone light and reusing catheters: Sri Lanka's economic woes push hospitals to the brink of disaster Apr 15, 2022 Recommended for you