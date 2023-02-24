 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt with higher gusts. Seas 7 to 12
feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Public invited to all-access event to bid aloha to iconic Aloha Stadium

Aloha Stadium

From old memories come news stories, and that is the hope as its doors open to the public one last time on Saturday, to allow folks to pay tribute and bid aloha to Honolulu's iconic Aloha Stadium.

A house full of memories, that's how players and fans say they will remember the historic venue.

Aloha Stadium launches online store, featuring memorabilia and stadium merchandise

An error occurred