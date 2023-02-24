Public invited to all-access event to bid aloha to iconic Aloha Stadium

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt with higher gusts. Seas 7 to 12
feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- From old memories come news stories, and that is the hope as its doors open to the public one last time on Saturday, to allow folks to pay tribute and bid aloha to Honolulu's iconic Aloha Stadium.
A house full of memories, that's how players and fans say they will remember the historic venue.
Whether you there for Colt Brennan's career high seven-touchdown night, or if you crossed the finish line of one of the Great Aloha Runs, within Aloha Stadium there is history in all of us.
"This place has a place in people's hearts and minds," explained stadium manager, Ryan Andrews. "So we though it was important to give them one last chance to come in and reminisce."
On Saturday, Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the public is invited to see Aloha Stadium like its never been seen it before.
With public access to memorabilia decorated locker-rooms, a Hawaii Sports Hall of Fame display, and University of Hawaii athletes past and present, the day has something for everyone.
"Things like our administrative corridors, our locker rooms, and of course people want to get out on that field," Andrews continued.
And for those who called the stadium home, a bitter sweet moment...
"For the first time people [will get to see] the place I got to develop as a young man," added former UH wide receiver, Chad Owens. "It's where I developed my skills and eventually become a pro. The people who have been able to grow and experience the stadium they know. And for those who don't know, this is a huge opportunity for them to come and at least be a part of it one time."
Saturday's event is a moment to reflect, rejoice, and share in the memories of what made Aloha Stadium a cornerstone in Hawaii's community.
"There's a lot of history, there's a lot of people," Owens continued. "Spiritually, there's a lot that's been in here. You can come walk through here and feel that mana. I think you always got to look back at history because people who go to the new stadium, that's all they're going to know. And all they're going hear are stories about this place."
Demolition for the standing Aloha Stadium is set for late 2023.