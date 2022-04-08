...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 knots with rough seas 7 to 10 feet,
except north winds and lower seas in Maalaea Bay.
* WHERE...Most central through eastern waters and channels.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Public input sought for US Army draft for Pōhakuloa Training Area
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The public can now weigh in on how much state-owned land on the Big Island should go towards continued military training.
Native Hawaiian organizations, federal, state, and local agencies and officials, and other interested organizations and individuals are encouraged to provide comments on the Draft EIS during the 60-day public comment period that will run form April 8 through June 7.
The Draft EIS evaluates the potential direct, indirect, and cumulative impacts of a range of reasonable alternatives.
These alternatives are:
1) full retention (of approximately 23,000 acres)
2) modified retention (of approximately 19,700 acres)
3) minimum retention and access (of approximately 10,100 acres and 11 miles of roads and training trails)
4) no-action alternative (under which the lease lapses and the Army loses access to the land).
To provide information on the Draft EIS and to enhance the opportunity for public input, two in-person public meetings are currently scheduled to take place from 6 to 8 p.m. in two locations:
• April 25 at ʻImiloa Astronomy Center; 600 ʻImiloa Place, Hilo, HI 96720
• April 26 at Waimea District Park; Ala Ohia Road, Waimea, HI 96743