Public comment sought on Ala Wai flood risk management.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- On Oahu, the City of Honolulu says there's a high risk of a catastrophic flood devastating the Ala Wai watershed, and if that happens, it would greatly impact Waikiki and the surrounding communities.
That's why the city and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are studying how to best manage this problem, and they want your help.
Officials held a virtual community forum Thursday to talk about it and to encourage the public to write in with comments. They plan to offer more public events this year as they look to reduce the impacts of a significant natural disaster.
These additional public engagement opportunities include a series of workshops between March and April 2022 to discuss the development and screening of flood risk management measures throughout the watershed.
The study team will also hold a series of workshops in summer 2022 to discuss and provide input on the initial array of alternative flood risk management plans, prior to the development and selection of a recommended plan.
In fall 2022, the public will have an opportunity to provide formal comments on the draft report and tentatively selected plan. After completion of the final report in early 2023, there will be another public engagement opportunity to discuss the final recommendation by USACE.
In addition to the public meetings and workshops, the public can engage the study team via several continuous, virtual, asynchronous opportunities.
The Crowdsource Reporter app will remain available online until the end of January for the public to provide input on potential solutions to flooding in the watershed. A new management measure tracking spreadsheet and FAQ update will be unveiled and discussed at the Jan. 20 Information Forum.