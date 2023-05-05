Public comment needed at virtual DLNR meeting on Pohoiki Boat Ramp Dredging Project

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 kt, except north winds 25 to 30 kt in
Maalaea Bay. Seas 6 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
PAHOA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Department of Land and National Resources (DLNR) Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) will hold a virtual public meeting on May 10 to discuss the Draft Environmental Assessment (DEA) for the Pohoiki Boat Ramp Dredging of Volcanic Debris project.
The project aims to restore navigational access to Pohoiki Bay by removing accumulated volcanic material from the area through excavation and dredging.
The Pohoiki Boat Ramp facility, which is owned and maintained by DOBOR, was disrupted by the Kilauea volcano eruption in 2018, negatively affecting ocean rescue services, commercial fishing, food sustainability practices, and tour and recreational opportunities, according to DLNR. The proposed project would help to restore these activities.
Community participation is encouraged at the virtual public meeting, which will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on May 10. Members of the public can view the DEA online, and hard copies are available at the Pāhoa, Mountain View, and Hilo Public Libraries.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.