Public comment needed at virtual DLNR meeting on Pohoiki Boat Ramp Dredging Project

  • Updated
  • 0
Pohoiki Boat Ramp

PAHOA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Department of Land and National Resources (DLNR) Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) will hold a virtual public meeting on May 10 to discuss the Draft Environmental Assessment (DEA) for the Pohoiki Boat Ramp Dredging of Volcanic Debris project.

The project aims to restore navigational access to Pohoiki Bay by removing accumulated volcanic material from the area through excavation and dredging.

