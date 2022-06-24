Protesters hit the streets in Honolulu following Supreme Court Roe vs Wade decision

HONOLULU (KITV)- We've seen the anti-abortion protests for nearly 50 years, now it's the other side taking their turn. Protesters took to Ala Moana Boulevard on Friday to push for abortion rights. Another rally is set for the same place on Saturday. "Not the church, not the state, women should decide their fate," chanted the protesters along Ala Moana Blvd.
The Supreme Court's decision to repeal the abortion rights guaranteed by Roe Versus Wade, and turn those decisions over to the states has people upset and voicing their frustration. "When I woke up this morning and saw the news I was crying all morning," said protester Erika Persil.
Persil is one of nearly two hundred protesters lining Ala Moana Boulevard in front of the federal building in Honolulu. A good portion of them are male. "There's abortions in my family. I'm sure of it, even if it's not talked about. But regardless of that, this is something I should be standing with the protesters because this is my community. I think we should all be standing together. I think more men should be coming out and speaking about it. It shouldn't just be women out here," said protester Ryan Knowles.
While proponents consider abortion an issue of women's rights, males are often on the front lines of the battle for these rights. Fathers, brothers, and sons are standing up for the right for the healthcare rights for women they love and care for.
"I grew up with my mother, sister, girlfriend. It's important we protect the individuals who are close to us and make sure they have the right to choose what's right for their own body. That's critically important for everyone. No matter whether you are a male, female, or identify as something else," said protester Cameron Deptula.
"I grew up with two older sisters and they are very independent women. They are around the age where they might consider having children. I want them to be able to make them decision for themselves. I don't want them to be forced into something they don't want to do," said protester Spenser Horton.
Persil says she's happy for all the people who have shown up here to show they support a woman's right to choose. As far as she's concerned, the more people the better. "If we can cause one or two people to care more. We can go out there, organize them, and get them motivated to vote. That's important. And I think that's why we protest out here like this," said Persil.
The rally in front of the federal building on Saturday starts at 3pm.
Even before Roe versus Wade, Hawaii was the first state in the nation to legalize abortion in 1970. Now many women are worried about the future of their reproduction health rights in the islands.
Many pro-life advocates like Catholic Church officials are celebrating the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe VS Wade.