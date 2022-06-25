Protesters continue to rally in Honolulu against SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.A long period south swell is peaking this morning and will
continue to produce advisory level surf today. The swell is
expected to decline late this afternoon through tonight, though
another pulse of south swell should keep south shore surf
elevated through Tuesday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui,
Molokai, Niihau, Oahu and the Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST today, though another pulse of south
swell will produce elevated surf on Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Another day of protests after Friday's Supreme Court ruling nullified Roe Versus Wade. One day later, passions have not cooled. in some cases, things are intensifying, as more people take a stand over women's reproductive rights.
The second rally along Ala Moana Blvd was even bigger on the second day than it was on the first day. On Friday the line was only a quarter of a block long. On Saturday it stretched more than half the whole block. Not only are more people showing up, but the passion is increasing as well.
More honking, more cheering, 700 to 800 people at a time lining the street along Ala Moana Boulevard in front of the Federal Building in Honolulu for a second day of protests at the location. They're protesting the recent Supreme Court decision to repeal Roe vs Wade which guaranteed a woman's right to choose if she wants an abortion. Now, the individual states are allowed to make the decision.
"I'm going up to every young woman that I see. I'm asking if I can give them a hug. Because they just messed them over," said protester Eileen Gawrys.
There are professionals, college students, and senior citizens at the rally. There are also families protesting for a woman's right to decide her own body's fate when it comes to abortion.
Dana Nakasoto brought her daughter Leia to the rally.
"If our destiny includes waiting until we have a baby or not have a child at all that's our choice. I don't want anyone including my daughter to be forced to give birth when she's not ready or doesn't want to have a baby," said Nakasoto.
Some have a different point of view.
"Over 63 million babies did not have a say in what they wanted and have been aborted. And we as a church are reaping the outcome of women who have regretted that decision," said Diocese of Honolulu Respect Life Director Valerie Streff.
But 11-year-old Leia Nakasoto already has an opinion.
"Forcing them to give birth. I don't see any right in that," Leia said.
She learned about sex education in school. She's got a message for those who think this isn't a subject she shouldn't be concerned about because of her age.
"You're wrong," Leia said.
And her mom, Da.a, agrees.
"The earlier that children can understand that they have rights too, the better prepared they are to protect themselves and protect their rights as they grow up," Dana said.
