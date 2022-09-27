 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in men in Hawai'i

  • Updated
  • 0

HONOLULU, O'ahu (KITV4) -- President Joe Biden proclaimed September 2022 as National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

The American Cancer Society estimates 940 men in Hawaii will be diagnosed with prostate cancer this year.

Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in men in Hawai'i. The American Cancer Society estimates 940 men in Hawaii will be diagnosed with prostate cancer this year. As with most cancers effective screening and early detection increases survival rates.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred