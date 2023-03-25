Proposed plan discussed to help scale back rockfalls on Oahu

In a region where surfing country quickly transitions to the mountains, rockslides can happen at a moment's notice.
Entrepreneur and affordable housing developer Peter Savio feels he has a workable idea involving the city. The plan would be to build fencing in areas that need it most. Speaking in Palolo Saturday, Savio said thousands of homes remain at risk locally and little's been done over the past half century plus.
"The city is going to sell you the right to add additional density to your property, the value of that density will be considerably greater then what you pay for it, but the money you pay is what the city will use to build the fence. So the city needs no tax dollars. You're going to buy it. You're getting the advantage of the increased value, everybody wins," Savio said.
If approved, the Palolo area is a potential starting point. The fence would be about a mile long and would cost somewhere between $10M and $15M.
"We're figuring we need like 200 families at $50,000 each. In return they get the right to build a second home on their property," said Savio.
Oahu resident Tyler Ramelb said, "I definitely want to see it move forward. I'll do my best to participate, hoping to get more traction, more awareness to the public."
Savio added, "If you were able to build a second home on your property, you create a value of $200,000 to $300,000. If somebody said you'd pay $50,000 for that, would you do it? Most people said they'd do it."
There'll be another meeting in two weeks and Savio's group will be working on gathering signatures and putting together a letter to the city council.
Growing up in the Midwest, Eric graduated from Chicago's Columbia College and began his broadcasting career as a news anchor-sports announcer at WSHW/WILO radio in Indiana. He later moved on to television and has devoted over a decade to working full-time at TV affiliates in several states across the country.