Proposal considered to significantly increase the salary of Honolulu's elected officials

  • Updated
HONOLULU (KITV4) - On the agenda at the City and County of Honolulu is a significant pay increase for the city's leaders.

The Honolulu salary commission came to this conclusion using an area median income method based off a family of four living in Honolulu.

