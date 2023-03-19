Proposal considered to significantly increase the salary of elected officials

HONOLULU (KITV4) - On the agenda at the City and County of Honolulu is a significant pay increase for the city's leaders.
The Honolulu salary commission came to this conclusion using an area median income method based off a family of four living in Honolulu.
Council Chair Tommy Waters provided testimony to the commission:
"My work on the City Council extends far beyond our monthly City Council and Committee Meetings and often requires working far beyond the 8:00 am to 5:00 pm schedule, including weekends. Each Councilmember represents more than 100,000 residents, addressing the health and safety of our approximately 1.1 million residents is an immense kuleana that we take seriously."
Councilmembers are looking at the highest salary rate with a 90% increase or more.
Elected officials including the police chief, mayor, and the medical examiner are seeing around a 12% increase.
Roughly, this means their pay will go from $69,000 thousand annually to more than $135,000 annually.
Many of these councilmembers are part-time and work other jobs which is where controversy is rising, according to some residents.
“I’m coming from a neutral standpoint and I don’t believe people that are working part time deserve the same award as a full-time worker. Full time workers get higher rates because they’re working longer,” said Kyler Kepakapahua, Kakaako resident.
A visitor from Oregon, Shawnda Akrum believes part-time workers deserve the same amount of recognition as full-time workers. Akrum said it’s the same amount of work and they deserve the same wages.
If passed, the proposal will go into effect this year.